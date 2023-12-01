Robert M. Buck Sells 4,500 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Stock

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $1,332,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TopBuild Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BLD stock opened at $295.78 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $145.32 and a 52-week high of $307.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $257.05 and a 200-day moving average of $258.81.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.84. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TopBuild

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLD. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TopBuild from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $308.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.27.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

