Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 858 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after acquiring an additional 48,196 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total transaction of $1,207,899.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,990.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 7,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $3,988,334.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,472.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total transaction of $1,207,899.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,990.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,508,976. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $571.46 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.62 and a 52-week high of $599.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $526.59 and a 200-day moving average of $496.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.97 billion, a PE ratio of 62.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.78.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

