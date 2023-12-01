Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Research Coverage Started at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on HOOD. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.36.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $8.80 on Friday. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $897,507.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,996 shares in the company, valued at $7,302,016.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $897,507.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,996 shares in the company, valued at $7,302,016.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $134,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 661,665 shares in the company, valued at $7,119,515.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 606,175 shares of company stock worth $5,865,744. 20.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 674.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 373,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 325,007 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $521,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 794,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 381,333 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.