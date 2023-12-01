Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) General Counsel Arjun Kampani Sells 19,443 Shares of Stock

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 19,443 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $86,715.78. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 505,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,523.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $4.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average is $5.33. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 71.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.98%. The company had revenue of $67.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RKLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $6.75 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Thursday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.82.

Get Our Latest Report on RKLB

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab USA

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKLB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 79.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,014 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 54.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Lab USA

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.