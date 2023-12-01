Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.20.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.8 %

ROK opened at $275.44 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $248.71 and a 1 year high of $348.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $274.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total transaction of $125,514.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,167.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,150 shares of company stock worth $311,281. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

