Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 15.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 3.5 %

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $90.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $77.90 and a twelve month high of $104.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 16.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 40.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,327,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 24.7% in the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on RY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.60.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

