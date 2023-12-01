Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 188.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,558 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $5,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.93.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,911,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,911,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,302 shares of company stock valued at $3,094,672. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RCL opened at $107.46 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $112.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.71 and a 200-day moving average of $95.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 2.45.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

