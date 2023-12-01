SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,395 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 91,750.0% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSB remained flat at $44.71 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 215,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,003. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $46.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.52.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

