SageView Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

DGRO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.78. The stock had a trading volume of 207,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,399. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $53.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.76. The stock has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

