SageView Advisory Group LLC Trims Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,484 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 67.4% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Price Performance
Shares of SBUX traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,682,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,386,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.58.
Starbucks Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.69%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,254 shares of company stock worth $760,370. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.52.
Read Our Latest Analysis on SBUX
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Starbucks
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Retail sector resurgence: optimism grows for holiday momentum
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- NetApp stock is about to hit 20-year highs
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Ambarella: robust double-digit upside comes into focus
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.