Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 273.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,580 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Saia worth $9,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 1,684.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in Saia by 1,084.4% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Saia by 382.4% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period.

Saia Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $390.39 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.02 and a fifty-two week high of $443.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $396.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.08. Saia had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Saia from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Saia from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Saia in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Saia from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Saia from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.11.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

