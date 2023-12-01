Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.13, for a total value of $3,451,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,756,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,836,481.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 27th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total value of $3,378,300.00.

On Friday, November 24th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.02, for a total value of $3,360,300.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.23, for a total value of $3,363,450.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.21, for a total value of $3,363,150.00.

On Thursday, November 16th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total value of $3,314,100.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.87, for a total value of $3,223,050.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.23, for a total value of $3,168,450.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.27, for a total value of $3,094,050.00.

On Friday, November 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total value of $3,125,850.00.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $3,044,250.00.

Salesforce Stock Up 9.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $251.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.56 and its 200-day moving average is $213.52. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $252.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Salesforce from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Salesforce from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.81.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,743,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

