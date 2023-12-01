Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce updated its Q4 guidance to $2.25-2.26 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $251.89 on Friday. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $252.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.56 and its 200 day moving average is $213.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.81.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.08, for a total transaction of $3,286,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,906,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,722,847.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total transaction of $3,674,207.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,038,471.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.08, for a total transaction of $3,286,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,906,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,722,847.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 669,390 shares of company stock worth $141,599,853 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the third quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

