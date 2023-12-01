Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Shares Acquired by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,318,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,166,500 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.63% of Samsara worth $91,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,144,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,217 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 114,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 35,451 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 45.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,333,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,363 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Samsara by 148.4% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 339,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 202,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Samsara by 13.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,712,000 after purchasing an additional 144,418 shares in the last quarter. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Stock Up 14.4 %

IOT stock traded up $3.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.50. 4,538,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,998,719. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 1.43. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $32.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a negative net margin of 30.77%. The firm had revenue of $219.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.69 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IOT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 391,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $12,118,475.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 391,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $12,118,475.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $43,316.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 767,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,954,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,553,917 shares of company stock valued at $68,658,582. 66.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

