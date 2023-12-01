Samsara (NYSE:IOT) PT Raised to $31.00

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IOT. StockNews.com started coverage on Samsara in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on Samsara in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

Get Samsara alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IOT

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IOT traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.29. 3,803,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,995,542. Samsara has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $32.41. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.60 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.55.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a negative net margin of 30.77%. The company had revenue of $219.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Samsara

In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 73,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $1,960,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,050 shares in the company, valued at $6,484,574. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $43,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 767,489 shares in the company, valued at $19,954,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 73,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $1,960,286.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,484,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,553,917 shares of company stock worth $68,658,582 over the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the first quarter worth about $558,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 141.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 17.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,704,000 after buying an additional 477,013 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 52.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,591,000 after buying an additional 1,048,694 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the first quarter worth about $3,109,000. Institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.