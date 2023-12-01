Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.02-$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $257-$259 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.42 million.

Several analysts recently commented on IOT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Shares of IOT opened at $27.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.55. Samsara has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $32.41.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Samsara had a negative net margin of 30.77% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $237.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.36 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 45,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $1,063,630.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 629,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,572,623.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Samsara news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 13,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $373,570.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 335,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,131,829.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 45,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $1,063,630.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 629,759 shares in the company, valued at $14,572,623.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,553,917 shares of company stock valued at $68,658,582. Company insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Samsara by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

