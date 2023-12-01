Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Director Thomas Atherton Acquires 7,650 Shares of Stock

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Atherton acquired 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$25.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$198,173.25.

Thomas Atherton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Saputo alerts:

On Friday, November 17th, Thomas Atherton purchased 2,400 shares of Saputo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$27.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,336.00.

Saputo Price Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at C$26.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.82, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of C$11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.38. Saputo Inc. has a one year low of C$25.75 and a one year high of C$37.50.

Saputo Dividend Announcement

Saputo ( TSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.02. Saputo had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of C$4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.48 billion. On average, analysts expect that Saputo Inc. will post 1.6693801 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Saputo from C$34.00 to C$31.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Saputo

Saputo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.