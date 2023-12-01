Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. lessened its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,261 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 269.7% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 50.3% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.3 %

SLB opened at $52.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $1,807,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 324,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,569,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,979.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $1,807,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 324,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,569,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,117. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.