Semper Paratus Acquisition (NASDAQ:LGST) Trading 0.1% Higher

Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.04 and last traded at $11.04. 367,106 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 401% from the average session volume of 73,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.80.

Institutional Trading of Semper Paratus Acquisition

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LGST. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $489,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,084,000.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Company Profile

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire companies operating in the transportation, supply chain, and logistics industries.

