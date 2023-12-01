Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 79.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440,604 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $7,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCI. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 282.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Service Co. International by 33.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Service Co. International by 52.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Service Co. International by 227.3% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Price Performance

SCI opened at $61.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $52.89 and a 52-week high of $74.66.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.78 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.48%.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $42,994.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,289,388.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 112,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $6,859,462.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,533,715.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $42,994.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,289,388.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,061 shares of company stock valued at $9,192,720 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

