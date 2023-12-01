Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Paul Martin Purcell Buys 25,427 Shares of Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Martin Purcell bought 25,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.94 per share, with a total value of $252,744.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 440,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,987.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Paul Martin Purcell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 24th, Paul Martin Purcell purchased 4,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $40,800.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Paul Martin Purcell acquired 892 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $8,830.80.

On Monday, November 20th, Paul Martin Purcell bought 7,800 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.77 per share, for a total transaction of $84,006.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Paul Martin Purcell purchased 1,280 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $13,990.40.

Sezzle Price Performance

SEZL opened at $9.99 on Friday. Sezzle Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $81.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market cap of $56.94 million and a P/E ratio of 13.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.79.

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution at online stores and various brick-and-mortar retail locations that connects consumers with merchants. Its platform enables customers to make online purchases and split the payment for the purchase in four equal interest free payments over six weeks.

