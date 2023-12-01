Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Given Buy Rating at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Shake Shack from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $72.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Shake Shack from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.06.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $60.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.82. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,509.63 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $40.83 and a 1 year high of $80.58.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $276.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.96 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 0.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Shake Shack will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Shake Shack

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 10,967 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

