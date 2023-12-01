SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SN. William Blair began coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

SharkNinja stock opened at 47.00 on Tuesday. SharkNinja has a 12-month low of 25.84 and a 12-month high of 52.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 44.17.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported 0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.81 by 0.14. The business had revenue of 1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1 billion. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SharkNinja will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SN. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the third quarter worth approximately $229,844,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in SharkNinja in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,595,000. Pertento Partners LLP acquired a new position in SharkNinja in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,883,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SharkNinja in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,134,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in SharkNinja in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,987,000.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products.

