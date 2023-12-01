Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for IG Group (LON:IGG)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of IG Group (LON:IGG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

IGG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of IG Group from GBX 1,110 ($14.02) to GBX 980 ($12.38) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of IG Group from GBX 801 ($10.12) to GBX 859 ($10.85) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.63) price objective on shares of IG Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 987.80 ($12.48).

LON:IGG opened at GBX 684 ($8.64) on Monday. IG Group has a 52 week low of GBX 600.50 ($7.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 844.50 ($10.67). The company has a market capitalization of £2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 795.35, a PEG ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 648.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 670.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.80, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.35.

In other news, insider Charlie Rozes bought 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 618 ($7.81) per share, with a total value of £7,076.10 ($8,937.86). 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.

