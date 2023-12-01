Short Interest in Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Increases By 17.1%

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the October 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Antibe Therapeutics
Antibe Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %
Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that Antibe Therapeutics will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.
Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile
Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's pipeline includes therapies that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal (GI) ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Antibe Therapeutics
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Behind the tech boom: Big price leaders selectively laying off
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- These biotechs targeting multiple neurodegenerative diseases
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Does the bell-ringing ceremony at Nasdaq move the needle?
Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.