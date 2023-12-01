Short Interest in Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Increases By 17.1%

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the October 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Antibe Therapeutics stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.41. Antibe Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $0.89.

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that Antibe Therapeutics will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's pipeline includes therapies that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal (GI) ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

