Short Interest in Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) Expands By 150.0%

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DATI opened at $0.05 on Friday. Digital Asset Monetary Network has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc operates as a public accelerator-incubator. The company funds disruptive and sustainable innovations, solves problems through digital platforms and other electronic applications. The company aligns with other private accelerators and incubators, to form unique partnerships.

