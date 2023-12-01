Short Interest in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Drops By 22.2%

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the October 31st total of 1,890,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 592,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Elme Communities from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th.
NYSE:ELME opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Elme Communities has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $20.24.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -118.03%.
Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.
