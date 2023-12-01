Short Interest in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Drops By 22.2%

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the October 31st total of 1,890,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 592,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Elme Communities from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Elme Communities alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ELME

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elme Communities

Elme Communities Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc increased its position in Elme Communities by 5.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Elme Communities by 1.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Elme Communities by 8.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Elme Communities by 3.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Elme Communities by 5.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ELME opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Elme Communities has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $20.24.

Elme Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -118.03%.

About Elme Communities

(Get Free Report)

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elme Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elme Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.