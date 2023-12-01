Short Interest in Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Grows By 24.5%

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,800 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the October 31st total of 164,500 shares. Approximately 15.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Inspirato Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISPO opened at $4.14 on Friday. Inspirato has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of -0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.43.

Get Inspirato alerts:

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($6.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by ($3.60). The company had revenue of $82.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inspirato will post -15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Inspirato from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

View Our Latest Research Report on ISPO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Inspirato during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Inspirato during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Inspirato during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Inspirato during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspirato during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Inspirato Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed (bucket list) itineraries, and other experiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inspirato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.