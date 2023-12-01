Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Drops By 62.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 334,900 shares, a decrease of 62.2% from the October 31st total of 886,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 790,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $79,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:BSCP opened at $20.31 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $20.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.17.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0615 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.