Short Interest in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Expands By 21.4%

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,600 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the October 31st total of 123,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,075,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on RYCEY. Barclays upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Up 2.3 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYCEY. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

RYCEY stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.37.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

(Get Free Report)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.