Short Interest in Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Rises By 120.8%

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,000 shares, an increase of 120.8% from the October 31st total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.9 days.

Toromont Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TMTNF opened at $81.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.87. Toromont Industries has a 1 year low of $71.00 and a 1 year high of $86.87.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

