Short Interest in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Expands By 25.0%

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSB opened at $50.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.52. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $46.24 and a one year high of $58.80. The stock has a market cap of $334.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.05.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.1239 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSB. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 500.8% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 24,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 20,679 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 92,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000.

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

