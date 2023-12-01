Short Interest in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Expands By 25.0%

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CSB opened at $50.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.52. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $46.24 and a one year high of $58.80. The stock has a market cap of $334.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.05.
VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.1239 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.
