Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,626 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Snowflake worth $30,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 7,500.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 111.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 1,361.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 96.0% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $19,788,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,174,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $19,788,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,174,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $115,391.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,701 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,135.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,938 shares of company stock valued at $34,647,430 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.50.

Get Our Latest Report on SNOW

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE:SNOW opened at $185.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.62 and its 200-day moving average is $163.93. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.27 and a 52-week high of $193.94. The company has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.