Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) CFO James H. Mackaness Sells 3,878 Shares of Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) CFO James H. Mackaness sold 3,878 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $105,171.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,692 shares in the company, valued at $805,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ SLNO opened at $29.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $30.30.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.33). Research analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLNO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 898.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 22,092 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SLNO shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Soleno Therapeutics from $14.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Soleno Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

