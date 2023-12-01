Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Insider Kristen Yen Sells 3,979 Shares

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) insider Kristen Yen sold 3,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $110,735.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,913 shares in the company, valued at $721,158.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Soleno Therapeutics Trading Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ SLNO opened at $29.76 on Friday. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $30.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.50.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.33). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Soleno Therapeutics from $14.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Soleno Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,563,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,160,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,567,000.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

