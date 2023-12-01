Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Insider Kristen Yen Sells 3,979 Shares

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) insider Kristen Yen sold 3,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $110,735.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,913 shares in the company, valued at $721,158.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Soleno Therapeutics Trading Up 4.7 %
NASDAQ SLNO opened at $29.76 on Friday. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $30.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.50.
Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.33). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Report on Soleno Therapeutics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,563,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,160,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,567,000.
Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Soleno Therapeutics
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Behind the tech boom: Big price leaders selectively laying off
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- These biotechs targeting multiple neurodegenerative diseases
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Does the bell-ringing ceremony at Nasdaq move the needle?
Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.