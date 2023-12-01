Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Now Covered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

SONN stock opened at $1.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.93. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $36.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 485.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 140,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.77% of the company’s stock.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

