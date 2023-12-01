Splunk’s (SPLK) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $157.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Splunk from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Splunk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Splunk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. William Blair lowered Splunk from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Splunk from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $133.52.

Get Splunk alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Splunk

Splunk Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $151.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.96. The firm has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 360.81, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.09. Splunk has a one year low of $72.17 and a one year high of $152.00.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $578,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,550,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $578,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,550,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $219,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,292,235.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,100 shares of company stock worth $3,288,473 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Splunk

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Splunk by 104,016.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,487,055 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,173,472,000 after buying an additional 20,467,378 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,583,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $439,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,120 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $576,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,239 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,922,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 11,675.2% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 712,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $68,282,000 after purchasing an additional 706,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

(Get Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.