Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 370.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,189 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 55,255 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 77.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,254 shares of company stock valued at $760,370. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.52.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $99.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.58. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 63.69%.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.