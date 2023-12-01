State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 435,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,287 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Annaly Capital Management worth $8,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 886.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1,834.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. 49.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NLY opened at $18.07 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.00.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.39%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -55.44%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NLY. UBS Group raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $852,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,291,213.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

