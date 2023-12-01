State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,688 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of NiSource worth $10,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the first quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource by 897.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the first quarter worth $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In other NiSource news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NiSource

NiSource Stock Performance

NYSE NI opened at $25.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.29. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.57.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. NiSource had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.