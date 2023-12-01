State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 181,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,750 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $9,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 127,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $110,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,421.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

nVent Electric Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $53.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.42 and a 200 day moving average of $51.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.33. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $36.70 and a 1 year high of $58.98.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.99 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 17.44%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

