State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,707 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Cognex worth $10,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,207,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $852,631,000 after acquiring an additional 87,789 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cognex by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,895,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $658,855,000 after buying an additional 180,188 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cognex by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,842,000 after buying an additional 45,764 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Cognex by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,294,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $249,423,000 after buying an additional 151,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,891,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,434,000 after buying an additional 526,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cognex from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 1.53. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $59.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.94.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.30 million. Cognex had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 8.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.97%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

