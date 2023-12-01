State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $10.38 Million Stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 292.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,840 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $10,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 145.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $145.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.87 and its 200-day moving average is $235.49. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.27 and a 52 week high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.24. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $330.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.92.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

