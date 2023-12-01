State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $8.86 Million Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AGCO were worth $8,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 8.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in AGCO by 2.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 60,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in AGCO by 21.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 101,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,303,000 after acquiring an additional 17,872 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in AGCO by 6.2% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AGCO by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,016,000 after acquiring an additional 43,773 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AGCO from $157.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on AGCO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

AGCO stock opened at $113.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $109.81 and a 12-month high of $145.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 7.54%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

