State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $9.06 Million Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 275.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $9,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,856,000 after purchasing an additional 233,687 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 446,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,563,000 after purchasing an additional 112,060 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,682,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 138.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 181,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,617,000 after purchasing an additional 105,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,937,000 after purchasing an additional 98,435 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on KNSL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total value of $1,373,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,145,067.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total transaction of $1,373,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,145,067.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $307,679.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,536 shares of company stock worth $2,383,259. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

KNSL stock opened at $350.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $390.45 and its 200-day moving average is $376.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.90 and a 1 year high of $457.73.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $377.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.43 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.79%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

