State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 282,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,091 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $10,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

NYSE:AMH opened at $36.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.70. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $28.78 and a 1-year high of $37.97.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 84.62%.

In related news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $249,892.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,996.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $249,892.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,996.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,677.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,959 shares of company stock worth $1,459,825. 6.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.81.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

