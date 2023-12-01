State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Makes New $9.33 Million Investment in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,182,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,330,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NU by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,740,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,563,000 after buying an additional 35,079,798 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of NU by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,973,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,353,000 after buying an additional 17,525,819 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of NU by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 125,291,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,530,000 after buying an additional 16,737,962 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,071,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NU opened at $8.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.55. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $8.87.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NU from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NU from $8.50 to $9.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NU from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.25 to $8.10 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

