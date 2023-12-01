State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 2,031 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $8,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 92.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 68,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 33,188 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,785,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,395,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $326,244,000 after acquiring an additional 702,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

LSCC stock opened at $58.55 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.96 and a fifty-two week high of $98.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $192.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 28.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $123,278.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,788.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 5,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $323,109.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 753,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,921,573.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $123,278.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,788.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,683 shares of company stock worth $7,070,921 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LSCC. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LSCC

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.