State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 32,550 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) by 385.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,550 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $8,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,606,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,289,000 after buying an additional 453,096 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 17.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,992,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,784,000 after purchasing an additional 602,942 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 20.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,672,000 after purchasing an additional 448,871 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,481,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,751,000 after purchasing an additional 118,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,469,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,614,000 after purchasing an additional 66,068 shares during the last quarter.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on KRTX shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $332.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total transaction of $866,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,426. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,675,650. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Karuna Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $191.21 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $245.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.91.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by ($0.42). Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 29.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karuna Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.