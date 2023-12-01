State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of United Therapeutics worth $10,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,781,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $846,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,577 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 815.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,795,000 after acquiring an additional 477,636 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,158,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,795,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $402,031,000 after acquiring an additional 245,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,751,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,064,249,000 after acquiring an additional 241,594 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics Price Performance

UTHR opened at $240.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.88 and a 200-day moving average of $226.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $204.44 and a 1-year high of $283.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $609.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.82 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 19.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UTHR shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price target (up previously from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on UTHR

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.76, for a total value of $1,354,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,262,590.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total transaction of $85,163.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,535.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.76, for a total transaction of $1,354,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,262,590.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,383 shares of company stock valued at $6,806,244. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.